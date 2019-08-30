Cruz’s run leads Inland Empire to 5-4 win over Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Gleyvin Pineda hit a run-scoring fielder's choice in the eighth inning, leading the Inland Empire 66ers to a 5-4 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Thursday.

The fielder's choice capped a three-run inning and gave the 66ers a 5-4 lead. Earlier in the inning, Inland Empire tied the game when Michael Stefanic hit a sacrifice fly.

Jorge Tavarez (4-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Nick Kennedy (1-4) took the loss in the California League game.