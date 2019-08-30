Difo’s double leads Fresno to 13-5 win over Tacoma

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Wilmer Difo hit a bases-clearing double in the second inning, leading the Fresno Grizzlies to a 13-5 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Thursday.

The double by Difo scored Alec Keller, Matt Reynolds, and Brandon Snyder to give the Grizzlies a 4-2 lead.

After Fresno added three runs in the fourth, the Rainiers cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Jaycob Brugman hit a three-run double.

The Grizzlies later scored six runs in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Fresno starter Paolo Espino (8-4) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Mike Wright Jr. (2-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and five hits over four innings.