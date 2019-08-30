Pina’s single leads Oaxaca to 13-9 win over Campeche

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Orlando Pina hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Guerreros de Oaxaca to a 13-9 win over the Piratas de Campeche on Thursday.

The single by Pina started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Guerreros a 9-8 lead. Later in the inning, Oaxaca scored on three more plays, including a two-run single by Alonzo Harris and an RBI double by Jose Augusto Figueroa.

In the top of the ninth, Campeche cut into the lead on a solo home run by Paul Leon.

Ryan Kussmaul (3-0) got the win in relief while Francisco Haro (5-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Leon homered twice, doubled and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Piratas. Henry Alejandro Rodriguez homered and singled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three.

Oaxaca improved to 10-2 against Campeche this season.