Bour and Rojas homer to lead Salt Lake to 6-3 win over El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Justin Bour and Jose Rojas connected on back-to-back homers in the ninth inning, leading the Salt Lake Bees to a 6-3 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Thursday.

Bour hit a two-run shot before Rojas hit a solo shot as part of a four-run inning that gave the Bees a 6-3 lead.

Kaleb Cowart hit an RBI single in the second inning and Brennon Lund scored on a passed ball in the sixth to give the Bees a 2-1 lead. The Chihuahuas came back to take a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning when Michael Gettys hit a two-run double.

Jake Jewell (4-4) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Gerardo Reyes (4-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Travis Jankowski singled four times for the Chihuahuas. Gettys doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs.