Sports
Bour and Rojas homer to lead Salt Lake to 6-3 win over El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Justin Bour and Jose Rojas connected on back-to-back homers in the ninth inning, leading the Salt Lake Bees to a 6-3 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Thursday.
Bour hit a two-run shot before Rojas hit a solo shot as part of a four-run inning that gave the Bees a 6-3 lead.
Kaleb Cowart hit an RBI single in the second inning and Brennon Lund scored on a passed ball in the sixth to give the Bees a 2-1 lead. The Chihuahuas came back to take a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning when Michael Gettys hit a two-run double.
Jake Jewell (4-4) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Gerardo Reyes (4-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
Travis Jankowski singled four times for the Chihuahuas. Gettys doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs.
Comments