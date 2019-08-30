Avila leads Mexico to 3-2 win over Puebla

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Emmanuel Avila had two hits and scored two runs as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico beat the Pericos de Puebla 3-2 on Thursday.

Mexico started the scoring in the second inning when Juan Carlos Gamboa hit a sacrifice fly and Armando Araiza hit an RBI double.

After the teams traded runs, the Pericos cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Antonio Lamas hit an RBI single, bringing home Nick Torres.

Mexico right-hander Octavio Acosta (12-8) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Gabriel Arias (3-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and six hits over three innings.

Lamas singled three times for the Pericos.