Austin Peay wins opener, beats North Carolina Central, 41-10

Jeremiah Oatsvall threw for three touchdowns and three interceptions, DeAngelo Williams had three touchdown catches and Austin Peay won its season opener for the first time since 2010 by scoring 24 second-quarter points to wallop North Carolina Central, 41-10 Thursday night.

Mark Hudspeth won his debut as the Governor's head coach, the first to accomplish the feat since Rick Christophel in 2007.

Oatsvall threw for 232 yards and passed Dale Edwards for seventh all-time. His 29 rushing yards leave him a yard shy of becoming the third Austin Peay quarterback with 1,000 career rushing yards.

Williams pulled in a 25-yard pass from Oatsvall in the first quarter and a 29-yard strike in the second. He also pulled down a 40-yard scoring pass from wide receiver Baniko Harley.

Kentel Willams had 12 carries for 139 yards and the Governors finished with 291 yards on the ground while limiting the Eagles to just 53 yard rushing and 139 passing.

Adrian Olivo kicked a 24-yard field goal to put NC Central up, 3-0 in the first quarter and Nique Martin pulled in a 35-yard scoring pass from Chauncey Caldwell with 4:29 left to cap the scoring.