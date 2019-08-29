Alvarez’s single leads Scranton/WB over Pawtucket in 10 innings

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) -- Clint Frazier scored on a wild pitch, Kyle Higashioka scored on an error and Trey Amburgey scored on a single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to an 8-4 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Frazier scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a flyout by Ryan McBroom. Later in the inning, Scranton/WB added an insurance run when Mandy Alvarez scored on a single by Gosuke Katoh.

The RailRiders scored one run in the eighth before Pawtucket answered in the bottom of the inning when Bobby Dalbec hit an RBI single, scoring Michael Chavis to tie the game 4-4.

McBroom homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair in the win.

J.P. Feyereisen (10-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Cole Sturgeon (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Pawtucket won the first game 9-5 in eight innings. Scranton/WB improved to 11-3 against Pawtucket this season.