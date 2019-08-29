Robinson hits grand slam, leads Kane County over Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Kristian Robinson hit a grand slam in the third inning, leading the Kane County Cougars to an 8-4 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Thursday.

The grand slam by Robinson scored Dominic Fletcher, Buddy Kennedy, and Blaze Alexander to give the Cougars a 6-2 lead.

The Cougars later tacked on a run in both the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Tra Holmes hit an RBI double, while Kennedy hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Andy Toelken (7-3) got the win in relief while Wisconsin starter Antoine Kelly (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.