Gray ties Sparks’ franchise mar with 7 3s in win over Fever

Chelsea Gray scored a career-high 30 points and tied a franchise record with seven 3-pointers, leading the Los Angeles Sparks to an 87-83 victory over the Indiana Fever on Thursday night.

Gray scored 20 points, including five 3-pointers, in the Sparks' 33-point third quarter that erased a nine-point halftime deficit and gave them a four-point edge heading into the fourth quarter.

The Sparks (19-11) went up by 11 points early in the fourth quarter. The Fever closed within two with 29.1 seconds remaining before Gray clinched it with an 18-foot jumper with 6.9 seconds left.

Teaira McCowan had 24 points and 10 rebounds for Indiana (11-20), which was eliminated from playoff contention. McCowan tied a franchise record with her third straight double-double.

Indiana's Candice Dupree scored 17 points and moved into second place in the WNBA for career field goals with 2,632. She passed Tina Thompson.

WINGS 88, SKY 83

CHICAGO (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored eight of her 35 points in the fourth quarter and Dallas snapped a four-game losing skid with a win over Chicago.

The Sky (18-13), who are playoff bound for the first time in two seasons, have lost consecutive games after winning three in a row.

Ogunbowale matched her career-high in scoring and added six assists. She also surpassed 500 career points and is the first rookie in league history to have seven consecutive 20-point games. Isabelle Harrison had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Wings (10-20). Allisha Gray added 16 points and Glory Johnson had 10.

Courtney Vandersloot had 19 points and seven assists to lead the Sky. Diamond DeShields had 17 points, Allie Quigley 16 and Stefanie Dolson finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

MERCURY 65, DREAM 58

ATLANTA (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 21 points and Phoenix secured the final WNBA playoff spot with a win over Atlanta.

It's the seventh consecutive postseason berth for Phoenix (15-15).

Griner finished 7 of 12 from the field and made 7 of 8 free throws. She had eight rebounds and four blocks.

Atlanta (7-23) scored just six points in the first quarter before closing within one with 4:36 left in the third. But Griner scored six straight points late in the period for an eight-point edge.

Renee Montgomery led Atlanta with 20 points.