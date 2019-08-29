Cancel leads NW Arkansas to 5-1 win over Midland

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Gabriel Cancel had four hits and two RBI as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals beat the Midland RockHounds 5-1 on Thursday.

Midland cut the deficit to 2-1 in the third after Mikey White hit a solo home run.

After NW Arkansas added a run in the fourth when Cancel scored on a groundout, the Naturals extended their lead in the fifth inning when Khalil Lee scored on a double and Emmanuel Rivera scored on an error.

NW Arkansas right-hander Scott Blewett (1-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Brian Howard (8-8) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up five runs and 10 hits over five innings.

Despite the loss, Midland is 10-5 against NW Arkansas this season.