Chavez’s double leads Chattanooga over Mississippi in 10 innings

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Alberti Chavez hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 7-6 win over the Mississippi Braves on Thursday.

Calten Daal scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Samir Duenez.

The Lookouts scored four runs in the ninth before Mississippi answered in the bottom of the inning when Connor Lien hit a three-run home run to tie the game 6-6.

Chavez doubled and singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Juan Martinez (3-3) got the win in relief while Thomas Burrows (0-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Lien homered twice and doubled, driving in four runs and scoring three for the Braves.

Despite the loss, Mississippi is 4-2 against Chattanooga this season.