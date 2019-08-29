Sports
Chavez’s double leads Chattanooga over Mississippi in 10 innings
PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Alberti Chavez hit an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Chattanooga Lookouts to a 7-6 win over the Mississippi Braves on Thursday.
Calten Daal scored the go-ahead run on the double after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Samir Duenez.
The Lookouts scored four runs in the ninth before Mississippi answered in the bottom of the inning when Connor Lien hit a three-run home run to tie the game 6-6.
Chavez doubled and singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win.
Juan Martinez (3-3) got the win in relief while Thomas Burrows (0-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.
Lien homered twice and doubled, driving in four runs and scoring three for the Braves.
Despite the loss, Mississippi is 4-2 against Chattanooga this season.
