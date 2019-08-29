Wisdom’s single leads Nashville to 8-4 win over Omaha

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run single in the first inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to an 8-4 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Thursday.

The single by Wisdom, part of a five-run inning, gave the Sounds a 3-0 lead before Matt Davidson hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

The Sounds later added a run in the third and two in the fifth. In the third, Tim Federowicz hit an RBI single, while Preston Beck and Zack Granite hit RBI singles in the fifth.

Nashville right-hander Seth Maness (8-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Brian Flynn (4-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 11 hits over six innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Erich Weiss homered and singled, driving home three runs for the Storm Chasers.