UConn matches win total from last season, 24-21 over Wagner

Connecticut running back Art Thompkins (1) leaps over Wagner defensive back Naseem Barnett (33) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in East Hartford, Conn. AP Photo

UConn's running back tandem of Kevin Mensah and Art Thompkins combined for 235 yards and two touchdowns and the Huskies opened their season by holding off Wagner from the Championship Subdivision 24-21 on Thursday night.

Mensah rushed 36 times for 144 yards and a 4-yard touchdown. Thompkins had 91 yards on 17 carries and a 5-yard score, as the Huskies matched their win total from last year.

Dymitri McKenzie rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns, including 55-yard score for the Seahawks. He also capped a 92-yard fourth-quarter drive with a 7-yard touchdown to give Wagner its final points.

UConn got the ball back with just over 3 ½ minutes left and was able to run out the clock.

Transfer Mike Beaudry, who led West Florida to the Division II national championship game in 2017, threw for 158 yards in his UConn debut. He completed 14 of 21 passes, with the one interception.

UConn's only win last season also came against an FCS opponent, a 56-49 win over Rhode Island.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wagner: The Seahawks, who play in the Northeast Conference, fall to 0-10 all-time against opponents from the Bowl Subdivision.

UConn: The Huskies allowed 185 yards of offense to Wagner. That was a marked improvement for UConn, which gave up an average of 617 yards and 50.4 points in 2018.

UP NEXT

Wagner: The Seahawks host East Stroudsburg on Sept. 7

UConn: The Huskies host Illinois on Sept. 7.