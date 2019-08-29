Sogard leads Hudson Valley to 6-5 win over Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Nick Sogard had three hits and two RBI as the Hudson Valley Renegades topped the Staten Island Yankees 6-5 on Thursday.

Hudson Valley took the lead in the first when Luis Trevino hit an RBI double and then scored with Hill Alexander on an error.

Trailing 6-2, the Yankees cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Jacob Sanford hit a three-run home run.

Hudson Valley right-hander Evan McKendry (4-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Nelvin Correa (2-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Sanford homered twice, driving home four runs and scoring a couple for the Yankees.