Gonzalez, Williams-Sutton carry Fort Wayne to 9-4 win over South Bend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Dwanya Williams-Sutton hit two home runs and drove in four, and Jesus Gonzalez allowed just two hits over five innings as the Fort Wayne TinCaps beat the South Bend Cubs 9-4 on Thursday.

Gonzalez (1-0) allowed one run while striking out two and walking one to pick up the win.

Fort Wayne started the scoring in the second inning when Williams-Sutton hit a solo home run.

After Fort Wayne added two runs in the third, the Cubs cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Marcus Mastrobuoni hit an RBI single, scoring Yonathan Perlaza.

The TinCaps later added two runs in the sixth and four in the seventh. In the sixth, Chris Givin hit an RBI double and Chandler Seagle hit an RBI single, while Williams-Sutton hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

Riley Thompson (8-6) went three innings, allowing three runs and two hits while walking three in the Midwest League game.