Twins put 4-game win streak on the line against White Sox

Minnesota Twins (81-51, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (60-72, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (10-7, 3.53 ERA) White Sox: Dylan Cease (3-6, 5.76 ERA)

LINE: Twins -180; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The White Sox are 28-27 against the rest of their division. Chicago has slugged .401 this season. Yoan Moncada leads the club with a .537 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Twins have gone 33-19 against division opponents. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .271 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the league. Jorge Polanco leads the team with a mark of .297. The Twins won the last meeting 8-2. Jake Odorizzi recorded his 14th victory and Jonathan Schoop went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Minnesota. Ross Detwiler registered his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 58 extra base hits and is slugging .494. Tim Anderson is 14-for-42 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Max Kepler leads the Twins with 35 home runs and has 86 RBIs. Miguel Sano is 12-for-39 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Twins: 7-3, .286 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: (illness), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Carson Fulmer: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (shoulder).

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: (thumb), Max Kepler: (knee), Marwin Gonzalez: (abdominal), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Miguel Sano: (forearm), Willians Astudillo: (oblique).