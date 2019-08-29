Sports
Noll hits walk-off single in 10th, Fresno beats Tacoma 14-13
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Jake Noll hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Fresno Grizzlies defeated the Tacoma Rainiers 14-13 on Wednesday.
Drew Ward scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third following singles by Alec Keller and Noll.
Earlier in the inning, Keller singled, scoring Matt Reynolds to tie the game 13-13.
The Grizzlies scored three runs in the eighth before Tacoma took a 13-12 lead in the 10th when Joseph Odom hit an RBI single, bringing home Ryan Court.
James Bourque (3-1) got the win in relief while Brian Ellington (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
In the losing effort, John Andreoli, Odom and Kelby Tomlinson each had three hits for Tacoma.
