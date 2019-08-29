Sports
Solis’ run leads Monterrey to 7-3 win over Laguna
MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Ali Solis scored on a forceout in the sixth inning, leading the Sultanes de Monterrey to a 7-3 win over the Algodoneros Union Laguna on Wednesday.
The forceout came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Sultanes a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Agustin Murillo hit an RBI double, bringing home Amadeo Zazueta.
The Sultanes later tacked on three runs in the eighth when Felix Perez hit a two-run home run and Yadir Drake hit an RBI single to secure the victory.
Drake singled three times, also stealing a base for Monterrey.
Starter Marco Tovar (7-3) got the win while Edgar Gomez (2-11) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.
For the Algodoneros, Michael Choice was a triple short of the cycle. Francisco Ferreiro doubled and singled.
Comments