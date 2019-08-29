Missoula beats Billings 7-4

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) -- Jose Curpa and Nick Grande scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Missoula Osprey to a 7-4 win over the Billings Mustangs on Wednesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Osprey and a five-game winning streak for the Mustangs.

The play started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Osprey a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Wilderd Patino hit a sacrifice fly and Cesar Garcia hit an RBI single.

Jhonny Valdez (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Jake Stevenson (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

For the Mustangs, Quin Cotton doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.