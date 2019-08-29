Orozco, Jankowski and Rodriguez lead El Paso in win

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Rodrigo Orozco, Travis Jankowski and Aderlin Rodriguez each had three hits, as the El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Salt Lake Bees 12-5 on Wednesday.

Orozco tripled and singled twice, scoring three runs.

Trailing 4-1, the Chihuahuas took the lead for good with nine runs in the fourth inning. The Chihuahuas sent 12 men to the plate as Michael Gettys hit a three-run home run en route to the six-run lead.

Starter Jerry Keel (10-7) got the win while Alex Klonowski (1-8) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Bees, Jo Adell doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

El Paso improved to 10-5 against Salt Lake this season.