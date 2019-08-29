Moss leads AZL Rangers over AZL Giants Orange 2-1

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Keithron Moss doubled and singled twice as the AZL Rangers defeated the AZL Giants Orange 2-1 on Thursday.

AZL Rangers started the scoring in the second inning when Rafy Barete hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Moss.

AZL Giants Orange answered in the bottom of the inning when Omar Medina hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Rodolfo Bone to get within one.

John Matthews (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Giants Orange starter Nick Avila (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The AZL Giants Orange squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.