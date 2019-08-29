Sports
Moss leads AZL Rangers over AZL Giants Orange 2-1
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Keithron Moss doubled and singled twice as the AZL Rangers defeated the AZL Giants Orange 2-1 on Thursday.
AZL Rangers started the scoring in the second inning when Rafy Barete hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Moss.
AZL Giants Orange answered in the bottom of the inning when Omar Medina hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Rodolfo Bone to get within one.
John Matthews (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Giants Orange starter Nick Avila (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
The AZL Giants Orange squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.
Comments