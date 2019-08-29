Gamel, Austin lift San Antonio over Round Rock in a 14-8 slugfest

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Ben Gamel homered and singled twice, scoring five runs and driving home a couple as the San Antonio Missions topped the Round Rock Express 14-8 on Wednesday.

Tyler Austin homered and singled with four RBIs and three runs for San Antonio.

San Antonio started the scoring in the first inning when Austin hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 10-2, the Express cut into the deficit with six runs in the seventh inning, including two-run home runs by Kyle Tucker and Nick Tanielu.

Bubba Derby (7-7) got the win in relief while Round Rock starter Ryan Hartman (6-7) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Express, Tanielu homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.