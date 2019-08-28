Sports
Mateo’s double leads Las Vegas to 3-2 win over Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Jorge Mateo hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to a 3-2 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Wednesday.
The double by Mateo, part of a two-run inning, gave the Aviators a 2-1 lead before Mateo scored when a runner was thrown out later in the inning.
In the bottom of the eighth, Albuquerque cut into the lead on a double by Pat Valaika that scored Drew Butera.
Tanner Anderson (9-5) got the win in relief while Heath Holder (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
Butera homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Isotopes.
