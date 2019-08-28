Phillies pound out 17 hits, rout Pirates 12-3

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins runs to third base after hitting a triple off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller during the second inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Philadelphia. AP Photo

J.T. Realmuto had three hits, including a homer and a triple, Corey Dickerson also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies got 17 hits in a 12-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

Cesar Hernandez contributed three hits and three RBIs. Rhys Hoskins doubled, tripled and drove in a run to help the Phillies stay close in the NL wild-card race.

Every Phillies starter had at least one hit and RBI.

Starling Marte homered and had three hits for Pittsburgh, and Josh Bell hit a two-run shot.

Pirates rookie Bryan Reynolds, who began the day leading the NL in batting, went 0 for 3 to snap his seven-game hitting streak and drop his average to .330.

Vince Velasquez (6-7) went five innings and allowed two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

Mitch Keller (1-3), a 23-year-old rookie making his seventh career start, pitched into the fifth for Pittsburgh and gave up eight runs on 11 hits with eight strikeouts and a walk.

YANKEES 7, MARINERS 3

SEATTLE (AP) — Aaron Judge hit the 101st homer of his career, Gary Sanchez, DJ LeMahieu and Mike Ford also went deep, and New York completed a three-game sweep of Seattle.

Sanchez hit a towering two-run homer in the first. Ford snapped a 2-2 tie with his sixth home run in the past 14 games, and Judge broke the game open with a two-run shot as part of New York's four-run fifth inning. LeMahieu added his 23rd of the season in the ninth.

James Paxton (11-6) gave up just one hit but was done after five innings due to control problems. Paxton issued a season-high five walks.

Seattle had just one hit until Tom Murphy doubled in the ninth.

Justus Sheffield (0-1) allowed six hits and struck out five.

BREWERS 4, CARDINALS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Keston Hiura homered and drove in three runs, Jordan Lyles turned in another strong start and Milwaukee snapped St. Louis' six-game winning streak.

The NL Central-leading Cardinals had won 15 of 18 and were trying for a three-game sweep. The Brewers ended a three-game skid.

Hiura hit a solo home run in the fourth, sending a 3-0 fastball from Flaherty into the left-field seats. Hiura added an RBI double in the eighth.

Lyles (9-8) struck out five of the first seven Cardinals he faced. He fanned nine in 5 1/3 innings. Josh Hader struck out three in two scoreless innings to earn his 26th save.

Jack Flaherty (8-7) allowed five hits and three runs, two earned, in six innings. He struck out seven, walked one and took the loss.

INDIANS 4, TIGERS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Jason Kipnis homered twice and Francisco Lindor also went deep to lift Cleveland to another win over Detroit.

Cleveland is 14-1 against the last-place Tigers this year, and that's a big reason the Indians are firmly in the postseason hunt.

Aaron Civale (2-3) allowed two runs and six hits in seven innings, striking out five and walking none. Brad Hand finished for his 32nd save in 37 chances.

Detroit starter Jordan Zimmermann allowed two runs in six innings, but Buck Farmer (5-5) allowed Lindor's one-out solo shot in the eighth, which bounced of the top of the wall and over in center field. That gave the Indians a 3-2 lead.

Dawel Lugo homered for Detroit.

REDS 5, MARLINS 0

MIAMI (AP) — Aristides Aquino tied a National League rookie mark with his 13th home run this month, powering Anthony DeSclafani and Cincinnati Reds over Miami.

Eugenio Suarez hit his 38th homer, connecting in the fourth straight game for the Reds.

Aquino hit a three-run shot in the first. The 24-year-old outfielder matched the NL homer mark for rookies in a month set by Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers in June 2017.

The major league rookie record for homers in a month is 18 by Rudy York of Detroit in August 1937. Aquino, who got one at-bat in the majors last year, also doubled as the Reds beat Miami for the third straight day.

DeSclafani (9-7) had his longest outing of the season, throwing seven innings of two-hit ball. He struck out eight and walked one.

Sandy Alcantara (4-12) gave up four runs and six hits, struck out eight and walked one in six innings.

NATIONALS 8, ORIOLES 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer struck out eight to reach the 200 mark for an eighth straight season, Kurt Suzuki homered and drove in four runs and Washington beat Baltimore.

Scherzer allowed two runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings. Wander Suero (5-7) followed Scherzer as the National won for the sixth time in seven games.

The Nationals scored five runs on five hits in the first inning against Asher Wojciechowski (2-7).

Chance Sisco and Chris Davis homered for the Orioles, who settled for a split of the four-game season series.