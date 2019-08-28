Braves to face Blue Jays on the road

Atlanta Braves (80-54, first in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (54-80, fourth in the NL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Mike Foltynewicz (4-5, 5.68 ERA) Blue Jays: Jacob Waguespack (4-1, 3.64 ERA)

LINE: Braves -181; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves will take on the Blue Jays Wednesday.

The Blue Jays are 26-39 in home games. Toronto has hit 203 home runs as a team this season. Randal Grichuk leads the team with 23, averaging one every 21 at-bats.

The Braves are 41-27 on the road. Atlanta has a collective on-base percentage of .331, good for third in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the lineup with a mark of .379. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 3-1. Zack Godley earned his fourth victory and Justin Smoak went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Toronto. Mike Soroka took his third loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grichuk leads the Blue Jays with 49 extra base hits and is slugging .437. Bo Bichette is 14-for-44 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 158 hits and is batting .291. Freeman is 6-for-40 with four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .225 batting average, 5.09 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Braves: 8-2, .199 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Blue Jays Injuries: Ryan Tepera: (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: (knee), Clayton Richard: (lat), Elvis Luciano: (elbow), Ryan Borucki: (elbow), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: (quad), Devon Travis: (knee), Luke Maile: (oblique).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Brian McCann: (knee).