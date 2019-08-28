DeSclafani, Reds to take on Alcantara, Marlins on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds (62-69, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (47-84, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (8-7, 4.27 ERA) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-11, 4.15 ERA)

LINE: Reds -139; over/under is 8 runs

The Marlins are 27-42 on their home turf. The Miami offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Miguel Rojas leads the team with a average of .289.

The Reds have gone 25-38 away from home. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.23. Sonny Gray leads the team with a 2.86 earned run average. The Reds won the last meeting 8-5. Luis Castillo earned his 13th victory and Nick Senzel went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Cincinnati. Caleb Smith registered his eighth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 54 extra base hits and is slugging .468. Starlin Castro is 10-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 37 home runs and has 82 RBIs. Freddy Galvis is 12-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .255 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Reds: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.33 ERA, outscored by four runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: (back), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Elieser Hernandez: (blister), Tayron Guerrero: (finger), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Miguel Rojas: (hamstring), Chad Wallach: (concussion).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Juan Graterol: (head).