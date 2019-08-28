Paulson, Kendall lead the way for Rancho Cuca.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Dillon Paulson homered and doubled twice as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes topped the Lake Elsinore Storm 4-1 on Tuesday.

Jeren Kendall fell a triple shy of the cycle with two RBIs for Rancho Cuca..

Lake Elsinore got on the board first with a run in the fourth inning. After hitting a double, Gabriel Arias scored following singles by Eguy Rosario and Tirso Ornelas.

After tying the game in the fourth, the Quakes took the lead for good with two runs in the fifth inning. Jacob Amaya hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Kendall en route to the two-run lead.

The Quakes tacked on another run in the eighth when Paulson hit a solo home run.

Starter Wills Montgomerie (9-2) got the win while Cody Tyler (0-1) took the loss in relief in the California League game.

Rancho Cuca. improved to 20-8 against Lake Elsinore this season.