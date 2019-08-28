Davis’ homer leads Inland Empire to 5-2 win over Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Devin Davis hit a solo home run in the third inning, leading the Inland Empire 66ers to a 5-2 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Tuesday.

The home run by Davis, part of a two-run inning, gave the 66ers a 1-0 lead before Orlando Martinez hit an RBI double later in the inning.

After Inland Empire added three runs, the JetHawks cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Luke Morgan hit a solo home run and Taylor Snyder hit a sacrifice fly.

Inland Empire right-hander Kyle Tyler (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Garrett Schilling (7-8) took the loss in the California League game after giving up five runs and 10 hits over seven innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the JetHawks, Morgan homered and singled.