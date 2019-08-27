Candelario and Stewart homer to lead Toledo to 11-3 win over Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Jeimer Candelario and Christin Stewart connected on back-to-back homers in the eighth inning, leading the Toledo Mud Hens to an 11-3 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday.

Candelario hit a two-run shot before Stewart hit a solo shot that gave the Mud Hens a 6-3 lead.

The Mud Hens later scored five runs in the ninth to finish off the blowout.

Bryan Garcia (3-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Dovydas Neverauskas (3-4) took the loss in the International League game.