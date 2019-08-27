McCowan’s 24 points, 17 rebounds lead Fever past Aces

Teaira McCowan had 24 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks to lead the Indiana Fever past the Las Vegas Aces 86-71 on Tuesday night.

McCowan became the first WNBA rookie with 20-plus points and 15-plus rebounds in back-to-back games. She needs 14 rebounds to set a Fever rookie record and 42 to break Erlana Larkins' club mark.

Indiana led 29-15 after the first quarter and scored the first five points of the second for a 19-point lead. The Fever led 53-33 at the break after scoring its most first-half points of the season.

Mitchell finished with 16 points, Candice Dupree had 13 and Tiffany Mitchell scored 12 for Indiana (11-19), which has won back-to-back games for the first time since early June.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A'ja Wilson had 18 points and eight rebounds and Kelsey Plum added 17 points for Las Vegas (19-12). Kayla McBride played 11 scoreless minutes in the first half and did not return.

The Aces have lost three straight for the first time this season, the final team in the WNBA to do so.