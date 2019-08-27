Gray leads Elizabethton over Greeneville 3-1

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Seth Gray doubled twice as the Elizabethton Twins beat the Greeneville Reds 3-1 on Tuesday.

Down 1-0 in the third, Greeneville tied the game when Fidel Castro hit a solo home run.

The Twins grabbed the lead in the fourth inning when Max Smith hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Trevor Jensen.

Ryan Shreve (2-2) got the win in relief while Greeneville starter Spencer Stockton (2-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

For the Reds, Castro homered and singled.