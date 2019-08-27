Cardinals visit Brewers, look to build on 5-game win streak

St. Louis Cardinals (72-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (67-64, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (7-13, 4.43 ERA) Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-5, 3.62 ERA)

LINE: Brewers -142; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the matchup as winners of their last five games.

The Brewers are 31-27 against teams from the NL Central. Milwaukee has hit 208 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Christian Yelich leads the club with 41, averaging one every 10.9 at-bats.

The Cardinals are 34-23 against NL Central Division opponents. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.93. Jack Flaherty leads the team with a 3.32 earned run average. The Cardinals won the last meeting 12-2. John Gant earned his ninth victory and Paul DeJong went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for St. Louis. Gio Gonzalez took his second loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 148 hits and has 89 RBIs. Mike Moustakas is 10-for-30 with two doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with 29 home runs home runs and is slugging .472. DeJong is 7-for-28 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .279 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Cardinals: 8-2, .278 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Brent Suter: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Jeremy Jeffress: (hip), Mike Moustakas: (wrist).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Tyler O'Neill: (wrist), Jose Martinez: (shoulder), Kolten Wong: (leg).