Canzone, Martinez lift Hillsboro over Spokane 7-2

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Dominic Canzone doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one as the Hillsboro Hops topped the Spokane Indians 7-2 on Monday.

Ricky Martinez singled twice, also stealing a base for Hillsboro.

Trailing 1-0, the Hops took the lead for good in the third inning when Ryan January scored on a wild pitch and Martinez scored on a sacrifice fly.

The Hops later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Nick Snyder (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Spokane starter Theo McDowell (1-5) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Hillsboro took advantage of some erratic Spokane pitching, drawing a season-high 11 walks in its victory.

Kellen Strahm homered and doubled, driving home two runs for the Indians.

Despite the loss, Spokane is 5-2 against Hillsboro this season.