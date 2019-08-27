Rodriguez homers in 11th to lift Phillies over Pirates 6-5

Philadelphia Phillies' Sean Rodriguez (13) celebrates with teammates after hitting a winning home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Michael Feliz during the 11th inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Philadelphia. AP Photo

Sean Rodriguez lined a home run leading off the bottom of the 11th inning to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

Josh Bell hit a solo homer off Philadelphia closer Hector Neris to tie it at 5 in the ninth after Corey Dickerson hit a two-run shot against his former team in the eighth to give the Phillies a one-run lead.

But after stranding five runners in the ninth and 10th, the Phillies won it when Rodriguez went deep against Michael Feliz (2-4) for his fourth career walk-off homer. Rodriguez was in a 1-for-21 slump before he connected.

Philadelphia moved within a game of the idle Cubs for the second NL wild card.

Bryce Harper homered with two outs in the eighth in his first game back from paternity leave to cut it to 4-3. After J.T. Realmuto's infield single, Dickerson ripped one out to put the Phillies ahead 5-4.

Dickerson, acquired from the Pirates before the July 31 trade deadline, has 21 RBIs in 19 games for the Phillies.

Brad Miller also had a two-run shot for Philadelphia. Mike Morin (1-0) tossed two scoreless innings for the win.

CARDINALS 12, BREWERS 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcell Ozuna's bases-loaded double keyed a six-run second inning and surging St. Louis pounded out a victory over Milwaukee.

The Cardinals, who have won five straight, jumped on starter Gio Gonzalez (2-2) for eight runs in the first two innings en route to their 14th victory in 17 games.

Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong each homered and drove in three runs for St. Louis, which moved a season-high 14 games above .500. The Cardinals extended their NL Central lead to three games over the Cubs. The third-place Brewers dropped 5½ back.

Despite being staked to a 9-1 lead, starter Adam Wainwright lasted just 3 2/3 innings, throwing 90 pitches. He allowed two runs on six hits with three walks.

John Gant (9-0) relieved Wainwright and struck out three in 2 1/3 hitless innings.

ATHLETICS 19, ROYALS 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Marcus Semien homered, tripled and drove in a career-high seven runs as Oakland set season highs for runs and hits in a rout of Kansas City.

Jurickson Profar, Matt Chapman and Khris Davis also went deep for the Athletics, who are locked in a tight race with Cleveland and Tampa Bay for the two American League wild cards. Josh Phegley drove in three runs and scored three times. Four players had three hits and every starter got at least one as Oakland finished with 22.

Seth Brown singled in the first two at-bats of his big league career, scored twice and drove in a run.

Homer Bailey (12-8) threw six innings, allowing three runs and eight hits, to beat his former team.

Oakland scored five runs in both the second and third, backed by Semien's big hits.

Royals starter Brad Keller (7-14) lasted just 1 1/3 innings, exiting after Semien's bases-loaded triple put Oakland up 5-0.

ROCKIES 3, BRAVES 1

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift Colorado over Atlanta, ending the Braves' eight-game winning streak.

McMahon drove a fastball from Jerry Blevins just over the scoreboard in right field for the second game-ending homer of his career. Nolan Arenado started the inning with a walk against Anthony Swarzak (1-2).

Jairo Diaz (5-3) blew a save in the ninth but got the win as the Rockies stopped a four-game skid.

It was a makeup from an April 10 game postponed due to inclement weather, forcing Atlanta to crisscross the country.

REDS 6, MARLINS 3

MIAMI (AP) — Sonny Gray pitched into the seventh inning, Freddy Galvis drove in four runs and Cincinnati stopped a three-game slide.

Gray (10-6) walked five, but limited Miami to two runs and two hits. The right-hander improved to 4-0 in August, allowing three runs in five starts.

Galvis had three hits and Eugenio Suárez hit his 36th homer for the Reds.

Neil Walker and Jorge Alfaro homered for the Marlins. Pablo Lopez (5-6) allowed four runs in five innings.