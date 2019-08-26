Miller, Miller lead Iowa to 7-2 win over Okla. City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Tyson Miller pitched a complete game and Miller hit a three-run home run, as the Iowa Cubs topped the Oklahoma City Dodgers 7-2 on Monday.

Miller (3-4) picked up the win after he allowed two runs and seven hits over five innings. He also struck out six and walked one.

Iowa got on the board first in the third inning when Miller hit a three-run home run.

Okla. City answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs to cut the deficit to one, including an RBI single by Zach Reks.

Mitchell White (3-6) went three innings, allowing three runs and three hits while striking out five in the Pacific Coast League game.