Reyes’ run leads Fort Wayne to 6-4 win over West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Ripken Reyes and Chris Givin scored on an error in the seventh inning to help the Fort Wayne TinCaps secure a 6-4 victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Monday.

The error came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the TinCaps a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Jawuan Harris hit an RBI single, driving in Chandler Seagle.

The TinCaps tacked on another run in the eighth when Justin Lopez hit an RBI single, bringing home Agustin Ruiz.

Andrew Dean (1-0) got the win in relief while Yaya Chentouf (3-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Zach Malis singled three times for the Whitecaps.