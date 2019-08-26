Lewis’ run leads Pensacola to 4-2 win over Jackson

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Travis Blankenhorn hit a run-scoring fielder's choice in the eighth inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 4-2 win over the Jackson Generals on Monday.

The fielder's choice started the scoring in a three-run inning and tied the game 2-2. Later in the inning, Pensacola took the lead when LaMonte Wade hit an RBI double and then added to it when Mark Contreras hit a sacrifice fly.

In the top of the second, Jackson scored on a single by L.T. Tolbert that brought home Seth Beer. Later in the inning, Mark Karaviotis hit a sacrifice fly to give the Generals a 2-0 lead. Pensacola answered in the fifth inning when Ryan Costello hit an RBI single, scoring Contreras.

Jonathan Cheshire (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Matt Brill (2-5) took the loss in the Southern League game.