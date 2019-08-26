Naylor hits grand slam, leads Lake County over Dayton

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Bo Naylor hit a grand slam in the second inning, leading the Lake County Captains to a 13-2 win over the Dayton Dragons on Monday.

The grand slam by Naylor scored Daniel Schneemann, Clark Scolamiero, and Jose Fermin to give the Captains an 8-0 lead.

The Captains later added a run in the third and four in the eighth to finish off the blowout.

Lake County right-hander Alex Royalty (6-8) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over 6 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Jordan Johnson (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing six runs and six hits over one inning.

Juan Martinez tripled and singled twice for the Dragons.