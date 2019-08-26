State College beats West Virginia 3-2

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- David Vinsky scored on a groundout in the first inning, leading the State College Spikes to a 3-2 win over the West Virginia Black Bears on Monday.

Vinsky scored on the play to give the Spikes a 1-0 lead after he reached base on an error, stole second and then went to third on a single by Donivan Williams.

After State College added two runs in the second, the Black Bears cut into the deficit in the third inning when Jared Triolo hit a sacrifice fly and Victor Ngoepe scored when a runner was thrown out.

Cameron Dulle (2-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while West Virginia starter J.C. Flowers (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.