Cate, Reetz carry Potomac to 4-1 win over Myrtle Beach

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) -- Jakson Reetz hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Tim Cate tossed seven scoreless innings as the Potomac Nationals topped the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4-1 on Monday.

Cate (6-4) allowed five hits while striking out four and walking two to get the win.

Potomac took the lead in the first when Aldrem Corredor hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Reetz.

After Potomac added a run in the fifth when Cole Freeman scored on a fielder's choice, the Pelicans cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Carlos Sepulveda hit an RBI single, scoring Eric Gonzalez.

Brailyn Marquez (3-1) went five innings, allowing four runs and eight hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out four and walked two.