Wilson’s single leads Portland to 3-2 win over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Marcus Wilson hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the Portland Sea Dogs a 3-2 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Monday.

Nick Lovullo scored on the play after he reached base with a single and advanced to second on a single by Wilson.

Earlier in the inning, Charlie Madden hit a home run to tie the game 2-2.

After Portland crossed the plate for one run in the second inning, Binghamton went up 2-1 after Jeremy Vasquez scored on a double play in the second inning and Patrick Mazeika hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Madden homered, doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs in the win.

Starter Bryan Mata (3-6) got the win while Joshua Torres (2-2) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.