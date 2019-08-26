Phillies open 3-game series at home against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates (55-75, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (67-62, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Joe Musgrove (8-12, 4.74 ERA) Phillies: Jason Vargas (6-6, 3.99 ERA)

LINE: Phillies -132; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hits the road to begin a three game series against Philadelphia.

The Phillies are 38-28 in home games. Philadelphia has a team on-base percentage of .318, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .377.

The Pirates are 26-38 in road games. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .263 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with an average of .331.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 58 extra base hits and is batting .254. J.T. Realmuto is 10-for-41 with five doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 72 extra base hits and has 103 RBIs. Starling Marte is 11-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .219 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Jay Bruce: (hip).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Clay Holmes: (quad), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger).