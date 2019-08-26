Seattle hosts New York, aims to build on Gonzales’ strong outing

New York Yankees (85-47, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (56-75, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: J.A. Happ (10-8, 5.58 ERA) Mariners: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Marco Gonzales. Gonzales went seven innings, giving up one run on three hits with five strikeouts against Toronto.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Mariners are 29-37 on their home turf. Seattle has hit 208 home runs this season, sixth in the league. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 28, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

The Yankees are 36-27 on the road. New York has hit 239 home runs this season, second in the American League. Gleyber Torres leads them with 30, averaging one every 14.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 28 home runs and has 69 RBIs. Tom Murphy is 6-for-16 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 160 hits and is batting .333. Didi Gregorius is 10-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .269 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Brandon Brennan: (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back).

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Luis Severino: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Ben Heller: (elbow), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Luke Voit: (hernia), Thairo Estrada: (hamstring), Edwin Encarnacion: (wrist), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).