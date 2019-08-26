Solarte has 3 RBI, leads AZL Padres 2 to 16-11 win over AZL White Sox

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Angel Solarte, Luis Almanzar and Cristian Heredia each drove home three runs, as the AZL Padres 2 beat the AZL White Sox 16-11 on Monday.

Solarte doubled and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair. Almanzar homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.

AZL Padres 2 started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Taylor Lomack stole second and then scored on a single by Solarte.

After AZL Padres 2 added two runs in the second, the AZL White Sox cut into the deficit in the third inning when Jose Rodriguez hit an RBI double, scoring James Beard.

The AZL Padres 2 later scored in three additional innings, including seven runs in the fourth and four in the fifth. In the fourth, Almanzar hit a three-run home run and Jared Alvarez-Lopez hit a two-run home run, while Heredia hit a two-run single in the fifth.

J. Garcia (5-2) got the win in relief while AZL White Sox starter L. Rodriguez (1-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Four AZL White Sox (J. Rodriguez, Beard, Bryan Ramos and Josue Guerrero) recorded three hits each in the losing effort.

AZL Padres 2 improved to 5-1 against AZL White Sox this season.