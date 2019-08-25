Herron, Snyder lead Lancaster to 8-3 win over Lake Elsinore

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Jimmy Herron hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Taylor Snyder homered twice and had three hits as the Lancaster JetHawks defeated the Lake Elsinore Storm 8-3 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the JetHawks and a four-game winning streak for the Storm.

The home run by Herron, part of a three-run inning, gave the JetHawks a 4-2 lead before Luis Castro scored on a passed ball later in the inning.

Lancaster left-hander Ryan Rolison (6-6) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Elliot Ashbeck (6-3) took the loss in the California League game after allowing five runs and 10 hits over five innings.