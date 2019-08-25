Sports
Copeland, Reynolds spur Fresno to 5-3 win over Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Matt Reynolds homered and had two hits, and Scott Copeland struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Fresno Grizzlies topped the Albuquerque Isotopes 5-3 on Sunday.
Copeland (5-5) allowed three runs and five hits while walking one to pick up the win.
Down 3-2 in the seventh, Albuquerque tied the game when Drew Butera hit an RBI single, driving in Noel Cuevas.
Fresno answered in the next half-inning when Taylor Gushue hit a solo home run.
The Grizzlies tacked on another run in the ninth when Gushue hit an RBI single, bringing home Carter Kieboom.
Harrison Musgrave (0-2) went two innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out three and walked one.
