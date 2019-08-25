Nebraska announces softball coach Rhonda Revelle to return

Rhonda Revelle is back as Nebraska softball coach after going on paid administrative leave in July.

Athletic director Bill Moos announced Revelle's return Sunday night. He had placed Revelle on leave while school officials looked into concerns raised by players. The nature of the concerns weren't disclosed.

Revelle is entering her 28th year with the program. Her 997 career wins rank 12th among active Division I softball coaches.

Moos said he decided to bring Revelle back after reviewing the players' concerns. He said Revelle and her staff understood the seriousness of the concerns and are "committed to providing a complete and positive student-athlete experience on the field, in the classroom and in life."

Revelle thanked university leadership for its support.