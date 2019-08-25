Clementina’s homer leads Daytona to 10-3 win over Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Hendrik Clementina hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Daytona Tortugas to a 10-3 win over the Bradenton Marauders on Sunday.

The home run by Clementina capped a three-run inning and gave the Tortugas a 5-2 lead after Jose Garcia hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Tortugas later added three runs in the eighth and two in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

Garcia singled three times, scoring two runs for Daytona.

Daytona right-hander Jared Solomon (2-8) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Aaron Shortridge (9-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over five innings.

Chase Lambert doubled and singled for the Marauders.