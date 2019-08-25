Pirela’s double leads Lehigh Valley to 6-2 win over Scranton/WB

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Jose Pirela hit a run-scoring double in the second inning, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to a 6-2 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Sunday.

The double by Pirela started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the IronPigs a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Malquin Canelo hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Ali Castillo.

The IronPigs later tacked on a run in both the third and seventh innings. Andrew Romine scored on a sacrifice fly in the third before coming home on a single in the seventh.

Lehigh Valley southpaw Cole Irvin (6-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Brody Koerner (4-5) took the loss in the International League game after giving up five runs and nine hits over five innings.