Sports

Indians’ 3B Ramirez out with broken hand for playoff push

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, right, walks off the field with a trainer during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Cleveland.
Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, right, walks off the field with a trainer during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak AP Photo
CLEVELAND

Indians third baseman José Ramírez has a broken right hand, an injury that could be a blow to the club's playoff hopes.

Cleveland placed Ramírez on the injured list Sunday, saying the two-time All-Star has a fractured hamate bone. He was removed from Saturday's game in the first inning after swinging at a pitch.

There is no immediate timetable on Ramírez's return, but the Indians can't afford to be without him for any time as they try to catch the first-place Minnesota Twins in the AL Central.

Ramírez started slowly this season, but he's been on a tear lately and has again been one of the Indians' best hitters.

Ramírez's injury is latest obstacle for the Indians. Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber has been out since May 1 with a broken arm, and starter Carlos Carrasco is being treated following a leukemia diagnosis.

  Comments  